Bitcoin SV Market Capitalization Reaches $3.30 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.30 billion and $701.77 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV token can now be bought for $176.82 or 0.00378225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.01035906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030722 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000882 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002566 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,668,927 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

