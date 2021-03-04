BitcoinHD (BHD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.08 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00005212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $2.08 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.93 or 0.00467272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00070100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00078129 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00083842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.26 or 0.00470103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00050895 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s launch date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

