Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $10,434.41 and $1,429.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 200.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,950.07 or 0.99848072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00039736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00084848 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003141 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

