BitGreen (BITG) Market Cap Reaches $4.09 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $4,192.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

