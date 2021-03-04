BitMax Token (BTMX) Price Tops $0.68

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 4th. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $448.61 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001449 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.35 or 0.00749887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00060534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043416 BTC.

BitMax Token Token Profile

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMax Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

