Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $241,788.67

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 97.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last week, Bitsdaq has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitsdaq has a total market cap of $241,788.67 and approximately $49.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsdaq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.34 or 0.00754572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00026605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00030910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043586 BTC.

Bitsdaq Coin Profile

Bitsdaq (BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Buying and Selling Bitsdaq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

