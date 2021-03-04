BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of BJRI opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $9,876,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $312,393.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,373.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,859 shares of company stock worth $1,566,514 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

