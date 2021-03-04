Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Insider Christopher D. Roberts Sells 2,500 Shares

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $65,250.00.

BDTX traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.73. 371,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.64. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $857.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,624,000 after purchasing an additional 575,818 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,646,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 266,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after buying an additional 201,246 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

