BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.53

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.53 and traded as high as C$13.08. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$12.51, with a volume of 6,276,063 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion and a PE ratio of -8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other news, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$267,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$77,880. Also, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,100 shares of company stock worth $654,480 over the last three months.

About BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

