BlackCoin Market Cap Reaches $3.53 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $34,235.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011572 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,520,992 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.