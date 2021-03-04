Blackcrane Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up 2.2% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,817,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $95.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.33. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

