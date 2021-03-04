Blackcrane Capital LLC Buys 144,843 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,843 shares during the period. Profound Medical accounts for about 13.8% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Profound Medical worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Profound Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the third quarter worth $230,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PROF. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Profound Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,695. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $441.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Profound Medical Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.