Blackcrane Capital LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Wix.com comprises approximately 20.8% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Wix.com worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 32.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,357,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,770,000 after buying an additional 573,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 420,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,188,000 after buying an additional 160,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.35.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $7.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $313.53. 7,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,234. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.94.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

