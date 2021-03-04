Blackcrane Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Myovant Sciences accounts for about 3.8% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Myovant Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYOV. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,827,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 32.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after buying an additional 448,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 72,371 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 68,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,708.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,250 shares of company stock worth $1,600,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,525. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYOV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.