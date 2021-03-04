Blackcrane Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 151,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,000. Open Text accounts for about 13.5% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blackcrane Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Open Text at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Open Text by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Open Text by 420.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

OTEX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.40. 31,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,558. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

