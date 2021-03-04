Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.64.

BA stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $229.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,708,420. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $285.91. The stock has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.51.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.