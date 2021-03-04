Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Buys 14,724 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,813,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,077,000 after acquiring an additional 795,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $51.23. 447,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,470,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.