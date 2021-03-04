Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,952 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,591 shares during the period. People’s United Financial makes up about 1.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,006 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 341,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 193,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,276. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

