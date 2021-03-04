Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.04.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $462.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

