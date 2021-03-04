Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 67,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 95.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.