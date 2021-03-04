Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

