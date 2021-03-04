Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $1.63 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Portland General Electric comprises 1.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned about 0.05% of Portland General Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after acquiring an additional 702,858 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 31.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,558,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after acquiring an additional 375,845 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,207,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after acquiring an additional 338,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

POR stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,180. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POR. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

