Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 1,489 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.50. 21,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

