Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 4,591 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,186 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,327,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,290,000 after purchasing an additional 83,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 190,525 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 469,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.19. 6,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,409. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.72.

