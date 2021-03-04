Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 2,076 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.51. The stock had a trading volume of 15,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,971. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $68.97.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

