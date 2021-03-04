Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 3,141 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Roku comprises 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Roku by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

ROKU stock traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $366.00. 146,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of -439.88 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

