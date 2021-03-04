BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will post sales of $96.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.50 million. BlackLine posted sales of $82.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $412.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $414.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $498.71 million, with estimates ranging from $484.44 million to $518.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.11.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in BlackLine by 88.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in BlackLine by 74.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BL opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.61 and its 200-day moving average is $111.46.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

