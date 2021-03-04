BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the January 28th total of 260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:BGY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 265,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,704. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

