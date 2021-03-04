BlackRock Inc. Acquires 145,075 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,821,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,075 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Oak Street Health worth $233,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,624 shares in the company, valued at $64,796,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,909,605 shares of company stock worth $470,672,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSH. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

