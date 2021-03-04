BlackRock Inc. Acquires 237,983 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,983 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.42% of Signet Jewelers worth $220,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

NYSE:SIG opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.