BlackRock Inc. Acquires 275,978 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.52% of Sykes Enterprises worth $231,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

