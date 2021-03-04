BlackRock Inc. Acquires 288,267 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.81% of Coeur Mining worth $222,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $1,242,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

