BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,925,851 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.06% of The Macerich worth $224,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 27.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,473 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 205.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 628,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 423,060 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 66.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 789,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 315,127 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 116.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 475,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 255,705 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 36.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 252,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Macerich presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.81.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

