BlackRock Inc. Acquires 433,698 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,784,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.56% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $221,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,534,000 after acquiring an additional 512,812 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,055,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,793 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 678,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 622,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 74,303 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 487,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 278.00, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.