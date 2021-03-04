BlackRock Inc. Acquires 637,073 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,073 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.28% of Moelis & Company worth $217,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 13.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.19. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,599.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,877 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

