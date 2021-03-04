BlackRock Inc. Acquires 8,116 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.76% of AppFolio worth $232,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AppFolio by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AppFolio by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in AppFolio by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,047,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total transaction of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio Inc has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.16.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

