BlackRock Inc. Acquires 83,089 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.66% of Century Communities worth $228,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $2,535,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 89,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Communities stock opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $63.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upgraded Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

