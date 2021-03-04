BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.77% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $222,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,202,000 after buying an additional 435,754 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 153.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 630,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 381,903 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

AY stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

