BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 345,223 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.21% of Washington Federal worth $238,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 46,582 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

WAFD stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.03.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

