BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.57% of JOYY worth $231,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $148.88.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

