BlackRock Inc. Buys 109,333 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.77% of Materion worth $217,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Materion by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MTRN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $73.32 on Thursday. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

