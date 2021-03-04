BlackRock Inc. Buys 338,671 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,671 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.49% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $218,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,715.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBH opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

