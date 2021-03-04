BlackRock Inc. Buys 94,257 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94,257 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.23% of Compass Minerals International worth $235,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after buying an additional 211,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 142.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of CMP opened at $64.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.