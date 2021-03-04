BlackRock Inc. Buys 96,148 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.44% of TechTarget worth $223,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.