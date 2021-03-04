BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,729,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616,581 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.14% of Coty worth $222,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Coty by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 1,133,212 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Coty by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,671,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 213,376 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,045,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 111,000 shares of company stock worth $756,790. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

