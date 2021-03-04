BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,969 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.73% of The Pennant Group worth $224,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,462.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,181,176.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,529. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.62 and a beta of 2.83. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $69.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

