BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.60% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $221,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

