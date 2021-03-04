BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $215,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

MLCO opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

