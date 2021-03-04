BlackRock Inc. Has $215.55 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.46% of Energizer worth $215,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 3,029.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,864 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter worth $8,590,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 1,157.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 173,997 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter worth $6,249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of ENR opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

