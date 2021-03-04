BlackRock Inc. Has $216.89 Million Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.60% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $216,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.